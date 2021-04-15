American Red Cross to hold blood drive at Hampton Coliseum

HAMPTON, Va. - The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive Friday, April 16 at the Hampton Coliseum.

Donors can visit the site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to give blood. All blood will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

The Red Cross is following FDA eligibility guidance for people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Red Cross, plasma from blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.

If you have an A-, B-, O-, or O+ blood type, there is a special need for donations of those blood types.

Appointment slots are still available. To register for an appointment or learn more about the Red Cross's need for blood and platelet donations, click here.