Amtrak looking to fill over 4,000 new full-time positions through hiring events

Amtrak is looking to fill over 4,000 new positions through several hiring events and career fairs.

According to Amtrak, they have more than 4,000 positions available that include project management, finance, technology, onboard services, electrical, customer service and many more.

They will host these hiring events to attract new talent, with a concentration in Los Angeles, Seattle, New Orleans, New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Oakland, Philadelphia, Miami and Wilmington, Del.

“As we connect communities, economies and families, Amtrak employees have a significant opportunity to engage in truly meaningful project work,” said Qiana Spain, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer at Amtrak. “As our recruitment teams pave the way to secure top talent across Amtrak, I am proud to lead such remarkable hiring efforts.”

Amtrak is planning over 54 hiring events in FY23, including the following virtual events:

At Amtrak, they say the starting pay rate for all onboard service crafts is $21 per hour. On the mechanical side, journeyman electricians start at $34.07 per hour and Amtrak offers hiring bonuses and relocation packages to fill critical positions.

Amtrak also has programs for paid internships and co-ops for both undergrad and graduate students as well as Apprenticeship Programs. They say they offer competitive wages and aim to convert 50% of all eligible interns to full-time roles.

If one becomes an employee, they can enjoy benefits that include rail pass travel privileges, where employees and their eligible dependents are entitled to free and reduced-rate rail transportation; a generous amount of paid time away from work each year; educational assistance; comprehensive health and wellness benefits; and much more.

To stay up to date on career opportunities and upcoming hiring events, click here.

