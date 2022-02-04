Annual Virginia Beach Polar Plunge raises money for 'cool' cause

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - People of all ages will flock to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Saturday, February 5, wearing their favorite bathing suits — or costumes — to take an icy dip in the Atlantic Ocean as part of this year's Polar Plunge.

This year's event will include annual 1- and 4-mile runs, a costume contest and parade along the Boardwalk, live music and free hot drinks, all capped off with the Plunge — on a day where the highest temperature is expected to be a chilly 37 degrees Fahrenheit.

It's $100 to plunge, with the money going towards fundraising for the more than 23,000 athletes who participate in Special Olympics Virginia.

Events will kick off at 9 a.m., with the 4-mile run at 9:30 a.m. and the 1-mile run at 11 a.m. The Polar Plunge will take place at 2 p.m.

If you're going, don't forget to say hi to us! News 3 is a sponsor of the Polar Plunge, and our Kurt Williams is one of the emcees.

