'Feels real good to see kids smile:' Army veteran’s group gives away 25 adaptive bikes

RICHMOND, Va. -- Twenty-five more more children were gifted a custom adaptive bike based on their abilities thanks to a Richmond nonprofit founded by an Army veteran.

The children and their families gathered at AMF bakery on West Laburnum Avenue Saturday to be fitted for their new bikes along with some riding lessons.

James Howard started Richmond Empowering Abilities for Children with Cycles or REACHcycles after he received a similar bike several months after a swimming accident left him paralyzed.

"When I moved to Richmond, Virginia, I saw that there was nothing in place for children here in the state of Virginia," Howard explained in a previous interview. "So just decided to do something here in Richmond and I've been surrounded by so many amazing people that have made it really possible."

The nonprofit has donated more than 750 cycles to children and military veterans since it was founded in 2014.

"A lot of them have been told they may never ride a bike again," Howard said. "So it's an incredible privilege for all of us and it just makes it all worthwhile when these kids roll out of here on their brand-new bike."

Organizers said they are always raising money as each bike costs an average of $800. However, the costs range from $400-$2,000 depending on the customizations.

"Costs vary with the age and size of the individual, and necessary modifications of the adapted tryke are based upon individual need," officials with the group said.

