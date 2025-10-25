At least 15 coal cars derail in New Kent County, no injuries reported

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office says crews are responding to a train derailment that happened Saturday between Roxbury Road and South Mountcastle Road.

Preliminary reports indicate at least 15 coal cars and two locomotives came off the tracks and derailed into nearby wetlands. No injuries have been reported.

Multiple agencies are assisting, including the New Kent and James City fire departments, CSX Police, and Charles City County emergency crews. CSX Police will lead the investigation into what caused the derailment.

The derailment is also affecting Amtrak service between Newport News and Richmond. According to Amtrak Northeast Alerts, Train 124 is canceled between Newport News (NPN) and Richmond (RVR), and Train 99 is canceled between Richmond and Newport News. Alternate bus transportation is being arranged for affected passengers.

Officials say the only roadway impacted is Barnetts Road in Charles City County. Residents are urged to avoid the area while emergency personnel and railroad officials conduct recovery operations.