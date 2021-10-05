Watch
Attorney General Garland says authorities will target school board threats

Matt Slocum/AP
Desks are arranged in a classroom at Panther Valley Elementary School, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Nesquehoning, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Posted at 10:06 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 22:06:47-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland is directing the FBI and U.S. attorneys to meet with federal, state and local law enforcement to address the increasing threats targeting school board members, teachers and other employees in the nation's public schools.

Last week the National School Boards Association asked President Joe Biden for federal assistance to investigate and stop threats made over policies including mask mandates.

The association has documented more than 20 instances of threats, harassment, disruption and acts of intimidation.

Garland says the Justice Department will use its authority and resources to discourage the threats and prosecute when appropriate.

