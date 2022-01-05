Authorities investigating bomb threat at Norfolk State University

NORFOLK, Va. - Police at Norfolk State University are investigating a bomb threat that was called into the university’s campus on Tuesday evening.

University officials say no one has been hurt.

As a precaution, NSU Police Chief Brian Covington said police have relocated all students, faculty and staff to a safe location until the campus has been cleared by law enforcement.

Covington said threats have been called into NSU and several other historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) this week.

The Norfolk FBI and Norfolk Police Department are assisting university police in the investigation.

The NSU Counseling Center staff is available to provide counseling services for students, faculty and staff affected by the incident. The center is located inside the Student Services Center, Suite 312. Appointments are available by calling 757-823-8173 during normal business hours. For after-hours assistance, call 757- 823-8102 and request to speak with the on-call counselor.

Police ask anyone with information about this threat to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

