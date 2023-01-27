Watch Now
Authorities looking for 2 inmates who escaped southwest Virginia jail

Washington County Sheriff's Office
The Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff's Office said Johnny Shane Brown and Albert Lee Ricketson escaped the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail on Jan. 26, 2023.<br/><br/><br/>
Posted at 7:54 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 19:54:38-05

ABINGDON, Va. — Authorities are looking for two inmates who escaped jail in southwestern Virginia.

Around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said Johnny Shane Brown, 51, of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31, of Abingdon, Virginia, escaped from a recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

The sheriff's office said Brown is a federal inmate and Ricketson is convicted of a double homicide.

Brown is a white man, weighing 182 pounds and is 5-foot-11 with gray hair, the sheriff's office said. Ricketson is a 212-pound white male who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and has brown hair.

The sheriff's office said the two were last seen wearing red jumpsuits and possibly white t-shirts.

The duo may be traveling in a stolen gold-colored Cadillac SUV with damage on the rear of the vehicle with Virginia license plates, UDZ-6049. Their direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone who sees them should call 911.

A $5,000 reward for each ($10,000 combined) is being offered for information leading to their capture.

