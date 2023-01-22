Watch Now
Authors R.L. Stine, Nnedi Okorafor to help Richmond's Poe Museum celebrate 100 years

Posted at 12:26 PM, Jan 22, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond’s Poe Museum is celebrating its 100th anniversary this week with the help of some famous writers.

Goosebumps author R.L. Stine and sci-fi writer Nnedi Okorafor will honor the legacy of Edgar Allen Poe at an event celebrating the museum's centennial.

“Listen to insights from two of the most talented writers of our time, and discover how Poe’s strange and groundbreaking works still influence our world today,” event organizers wrote.

The Poe Museum’s Centennial Celebration honoring the “master of the macabre” is Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.

There will also be a pre-event reception at 5:30 p.m. featuring live music, cocktails, pop-up exhibits and a silent auction.

Click here for more information or to get tickets.

