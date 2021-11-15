Baby Long Sleeve Wiggle Sets recalled due to choking hazard

Hanna Anderson is recalling a certain style of their Baby Long Sleeve Wiggle Sets due to reports of a potential choking hazard.

The romper in question is a 100% cotton long-sleeve top and pant set sold in Petal Pink with a pink floral pattern; Golden Hour with black and white polka dots and gold trim; and Navy Blue with a green turtle print and navy trim.

About 4,400 sets are being recalled.

The specific style number of the romper is 66938 and it can be found written on the main labeled at the neck of the top.

It can be found in U.S. sizes from zero months to three years.

Hanna Andersson received one reported incident of the snaps detaching. No incidents of children putting snaps in their mouths or injuries have been reported.

Consumers are instructed to immediately stop using the recalled Ruffle Romper and contact Hanna Andersson for a full refund.

Hanna Andersson will be providing postage-paid labeling to consumers for the return of the product for a full refund.