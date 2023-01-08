Bake sale raises money for 'superhero' toddler battling leukemia: 'He's amazed us all'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A bake sale was held Saturday in Bon Air to help support a Midlothian toddler battling cancer.

Bryson Henderson is diagnosed with "aggressive" acute T-cell lymphoblastic leukemia, which has retuned after a "brief period of remission," according to his uncle.

The family hopes the three-year-old is accepted into a treatment program at the University of Texas to continue to receive chemotherapy.

Even on the worst days, Bryson keeps his family hopeful about his prognosis as he always finds a reason to laugh and smile, his mother said.

"He's a superhero," Heather Henderson, said. "His smile is contagious. He's the sweetest boy and just deserves the world."

When Bryson grins, which his family said he manages to do for the majority of each day, it gives them strength.

"It is the hardest thing to do when you're going through all that," Heather Henderson explained. "And you have no doubt that he's going to be able to handle the next steps. He's strong. He's amazed us all numerous times."

FULL INTERVIEW: Henderson family talks about 'superhero' Virginia toddler battling leukemia

The Henderson family sold baked goods and held raffles at the event to raise money for the boy's medical treatment.

"Anybody who has a child knows what it's like to see them hurt," Heather Henderson said. "This is the most indescribable pain ever. But seeing everybody come together that we haven't seen in years... he has really brought that village together together that you forget's there."

Heather Henderson said said the family was so grateful for the support.

"Everybody's running around and just taking care of their own," she said. "It takes time like this to to make you realize that everybody really is there for you. And all you got to do is be good receiver."

The family has created a GoFundMe account to help with their expenses and air travel to Texas.

