Bed Bath & Beyond to close stores in Chesapeake, Williamsburg

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Bed Bath & Beyond said it's planning to close more stores in an effort to prevent bankruptcy.

USA Today reported 87 stores will close across the country. This includes two locations in the News 3 viewing area—a store in Chesapeake and another in Williamsburg.

Previously, the company said it would close 62 stores in September and another 56 in January, according to USA Today.

The company reported that sales declined more than 30% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

A full list of store closures is listed below.

List of Bed Bath & Beyond Closures by WTKR on Scribd

According to Reuters, the company could file for bankruptcy this week. As of Feb. 22, Reuters said the company has closed 953 locations.

Reuters reported the company is "exploring a range of options" to try to address a drop in sales. That would include selling assets, raising financing and declaring bankruptcy.

