Better Business Bureau warns consumers on what to look out for when buying baby formula

As parents across the country scramble to find baby formula, the Better Business Bureau says scammers are looking to take advantage.

The key red flags to be aware of before you click buy or purchase products from strangers on social media. The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning about potential scams targeting desperate caregivers amid a worsening shortage.

"There's a lot of new moms out there that are very nervous and very upset because they can't find it in the store. So, the next natural thing to do is to go online and look for it," said Sandra Guile, spokesperson for Better Business Bureau.

The BBB has some red flags consumers should be aware of...as they look for those out-of-stock products online:

Only positive reviews.

If you don't see any negative or critical reviews on the website you're looking to buy from--it could mean it was created by scammers.

Misspellings and grammatical errors.

Lack of communication.

If the seller advertises on social media and stops responding after the payment clears.

“Not everybody is completely honest when they're online or their advertising that they have that product online," said Sandra Guile, spokesperson for Better Business Bureau.

The BBB says keep these three tips in mind before you buy:

Do your research.

A quick online search with the company name and the word "scam" should pull up any complaints.

Be cautious before clicking online ads, email links and posts on social media groups.

"Maybe ask other moms or other friends saying, hey, you know, I’m part of this group. Have you ordered formula from them? Have you gotten your order? Did you by any chance have any issues or concerns?" said Sandra Guile, spokesperson for Better Business Bureau.

Use a credit card!

The BBB says you'll have more protection against fraud compared to other payment methods.

If you believe you experienced some type of baby formula shortage scam, or you suspect that there's one taking place, The Better Business Bureau urges you to report it by going to the website: https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker