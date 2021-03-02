Menu

Bicycle safety bill wins approval from Virginia lawmakers

WRTV photo/Megan Shinn
Bike shops like the Bike Lane in Broad Ripple have experienced an increase in business during the pandemic.
Posted at 12:05 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 12:05:08-05

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Legislation aimed at improving bicycle safety will require Virginia motorists to change lanes when passing bicyclists if the travel lane is not wide enough to pass at least three feet to the left.

The bill sponsored by Del. Chris Hurst originally included a provision that would have allowed bicyclists to treat stop signs as yield signs.

That provision was removed after some senators objected.

The legislation that won final approval last week directs the state police to convene a work group to study the issue and make recommendations.

The bill also removed a limitation on riding bicycles side by side. Bicyclists will now be allowed to ride two abreast in a lane.

