Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads ride begins, ends in Williamsburg for 2021

Posted at 4:56 PM, Jun 06, 2021
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- This year’s Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads ride began and ended in Williamsburg instead of Richmond this year.

Cyclists picked between two routes, 33 or 62 miles, along the Virginia Capitol Trail.

Organizers said it was encouraging to see so many people support the cause after such a trying year.

"We have like 450 cyclists today all here to raise awareness and fund research and fund services for people that are living with MS," Sherri Ellis with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society said. "We know there's over a million people living with MS in our country."

Bike MS raises money to "change the world for people with MS, one mile at a time," according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

According to the organizers, more than $491,000 has been raised for research that will change lives and hopefully end MS. The CBS 6 team raised more than $23,000 this year.

Anchor Bill Fitzgerald along with Eric Lee represented Team CBS 6 this year.

