‘Black is Beautiful’ beer proceeds to support Richmond movement

RICHMOND, Va. — Hardwood Park Craft Brewery will unveil a new beer on Friday to coincide with the start of Black History Month.

The imperial stout is called "Black is Beautiful." It was first crafted by Weathered Souls Brewing and their Black head brewer in San Antonio.

The Texas company released the recipe to the public so other breweries, like Hardywood, could share the beer with their community.

The brew is considered a “strong” beverage, brewed with coffee beans purposefully selected from the female and Black-owned Southeastern Roastery in Baltimore.

All net proceeds from Hardywood’s release will be donated to the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience.

Starting on March 6, it’s a celebratory week to support the city’s growing Black culinary industry and tourism scene.

“It’s helping support what we see as an incredibly important cultural attraction in Richmond, which is the great food and beverage scene that we have. We are excited to again to be supporting the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience,” said Hardywood President and Co-founder Eric McKay.

McKay admitted that the craft beer scene is largely owned and operated by white men. Sometimes minority populations can be ignored by the scene.

Hardywood believes "Black is Beautiful" will help them fulfill their motto, “brew with a purpose.”

“One of the core beliefs is that by encouraging inclusivity both within the industry itself as terms of employment at breweries, but also attendance and supportive craft beer,” McKay explained. “I think it all improves with broader reach and greater inclusivity.”

The new brew will be released when Hardywood opens their doors at 2 p.m on Friday. They will host food trucks and music at their 2410 Ownby Lane location in Scott’s Addition.

