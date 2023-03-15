Watch Now
Bobby Caldwell, ‘What You Won’t Do For Love’ singer & songwriter, dead at 71

Bobby Caldwell
Frank Micelotta/Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP
Bobby Caldwell performs onstage at the 2013 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on Friday, Nov. 8, 2013 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP)
Bobby Caldwell
Bobby Caldwell, the songwriter behind R&B hits like “What You Won’t Do For Love” and “Open Your Eyes,” has died, according to a statement from his wife, Mary Caldwell.

He was 71.

“Bobby passed away here at home. I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken. Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years,” Mary Caldwell’s statement, shared on his verified Twitter account, read in part.

She said Caldwell had been dealing with health issues for some time.

Caldwell’s hit song “What You Won’t Do For Love” hit the Billboard 100 charts after its release in 1978. Artists including Tupac Shakur, Common and John Legend have all sampled his music.

