Bodies of Marines killed in NATO exercise returned to US

Andrew Harnik/AP
A U.S. Marine Corps carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Catlettsburg, Ky., during a casualty return, Friday, March 25, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base. According to the Department of Defense, Moore died March 18, in an Osprey crash during a NATO exercise in Norway. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Posted at 8:22 AM, Mar 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-27 08:22:15-04

The bodies of four Marines who died in a military aircraft crash during a NATO exercise have been transferred back to the U.S.

The U.S. Marine Corps said an Osprey aircraft crashed on March 18 in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle, killing the four Marines.

Officials said hundreds of Marines, sailors, service members and civilians saluted the Marines in Bodø, Norway, early Friday. The bodies of the Marines were then placed on board an Air National Guard military transport aircraft and taken to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

The Marines were assigned to 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force. They were taking part in a NATO exercise called Cold Response in an MV-22B Osprey — a helicopter-style military aircraft.

The victims were identified as Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

