Body of missing Virginia man found in Shenandoah National Park

Richmond news and weather update for Wednesday, Jan. 4
Posted at 12:28 PM, Jan 04, 2023
LURAY, Va. -- The remains found in Shenandoah National Park earlier this week have been identified as a missing 66-year-old Virginia man whose car was found in the park last month.

Officials with the National Park Service said James Alan Cattley, of North Garden, Virginia, was reported missing on Monday, Dec. 12.

"His vehicle was discovered at the Turk Mountain parking area on December 14 as Rangers closed Skyline Drive in anticipation of an ice storm which caused heavy damage in Shenandoah National Park," officials said.

Cattley had filed a backcountry permit on Sept. 22 for seven nights on the Appalachian Trail with an expected exit of Oct. 6, according to officials.

A body believed to be that of Cattley was discovered by searchers Monday in the southern part of the park near where his car was discovered.

Officials said Wednesday that a "preliminary identification" confirmed the remains belonged to Cattley.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

