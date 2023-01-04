Body of missing Virginia man found in Shenandoah National Park

LURAY, Va. -- The remains found in Shenandoah National Park earlier this week have been identified as a missing 66-year-old Virginia man whose car was found in the park last month.

Officials with the National Park Service said James Alan Cattley, of North Garden, Virginia, was reported missing on Monday, Dec. 12.

"His vehicle was discovered at the Turk Mountain parking area on December 14 as Rangers closed Skyline Drive in anticipation of an ice storm which caused heavy damage in Shenandoah National Park," officials said.

LURAY, VA – Based on a preliminary identification of remains found Monday, January 2, 2023 by Shenandoah National Park and Virginia Department of Emergency Management staff, the investigation into missing person James Alan Cattley has been suspended. — ShenandoahNPS (@ShenandoahNPS) January 4, 2023

Cattley had filed a backcountry permit on Sept. 22 for seven nights on the Appalachian Trail with an expected exit of Oct. 6, according to officials.

Shenandoah National Park James Alan Cattley

A body believed to be that of Cattley was discovered by searchers Monday in the southern part of the park near where his car was discovered.

Officials said Wednesday that a "preliminary identification" confirmed the remains belonged to Cattley.

