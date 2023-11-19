Watch Now
News

Actions

Body pulled from water off Culfor Crescent in Norfolk: Police

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 4:05 PM, Nov 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-19 16:12:07-05

NORFOLK, Va. — A man's body was found in the water off of Culfor Crescent in Norfolk.

According to a recent Norfolk Police Department post on X, a call came in about the body near the 8500 block of Culfor Crescent around 12:30 p.m.

The NPD says that they are investigating and the death is undetermined at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV