Boil water notice still in effect, applies to hospitals, college campuses

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Water samples from the areas impacted by a boil water notice in Virginia Beach passed the first required round of testing, according to the city.

The water will be tested again, per federal drinking water standards. Until all the steps of the required testing process are completed, the boil water notice will stay in place.

The boil advisory was implemented after a water valve was damaged during utility construction work. Repairs on the broken valve took longer than anticipated, which led to the extended boil water notice, according to the city.

The notice will be in effect until at least Monday, Jan. 9 at 6 a.m. and applies to buildings in the Princess Anne Road area. No residential addresses have been impacted.

The boil advisory applies to the following areas:



Tidewater Community College – Virginia Beach Campus

ODU/NSU Virginia Beach Higher Education Center

Landstown Elementary School

Landstown Middle School

Landstown High School

LifeNet Health

SPSA Landstown Transfer Station

Sentara Princess Anne General Hospital



Here are the specific addresses that the boil advisory impacts:

1700 College Crescent

1825 Concert Drive

1864 Concert Drive

1881 Concert Drive

2001 Concert Drive

2204 Recreation Drive

2212 Recreation Drive

2025 Glen Mitchell Drive



The city provided the following instructions for boiling water:

When water service is restored, please flush all cold-water faucets for approximately 2-3 minutes. Prior to drinking water from the city’s public water system, bring the water to a rolling boil for approximately one minute. This will help destroy bacteria that may have contaminated the drinking water. Caution: Use extreme caution with boiling water to avoid burns. Allow the water to cool before using.

Hot tap water is not a substitute for boiling water. Water from a water heater is not intended for drinking.

Additionally, if your freezer has an automatic icemaker, discard all the ice cubes and turn off the icemaker until the “boil water” notice is lifted.

An update will be provided on Monday, Jan. 9.