Watch Now
News

Actions

Bomb threat forces evacuation, early dismissal at Manor High School in Portsmouth

Manor High School
Posted at 1:06 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 13:07:30-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A threat at Manor High School in Portsmouth forced students out of the school for most of the day Friday. The school went ahead with an early dismissal while the threat was being investigated.

There are no reports of anyone hurt at this time.

The district sent the following notice to families:

Good morning, Manor families -

This morning, a bomb threat was called in to our school's main office. In an abundance of caution, we immediately evacuated the school to allow for police to complete a search. Given today's temperatures and the time it will take emergency responders to conduct a thorough search of the building, we are going to have an early dismissal for Manor students today. Buses will be leaving campus beginning at 11:45 a.m. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding and support. Parents, please use today's events to talk with your children and remind them that threats of any kind are not acceptable and will lead to real consequences, including potential criminal charges. 

Thank you. 

Portsmouth Public Schools

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: ACS holds Peninsula walk, Southside next week