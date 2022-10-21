Bomb threat forces evacuation, early dismissal at Manor High School in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A threat at Manor High School in Portsmouth forced students out of the school for most of the day Friday. The school went ahead with an early dismissal while the threat was being investigated.
There are no reports of anyone hurt at this time.
The district sent the following notice to families:
Good morning, Manor families -
This morning, a bomb threat was called in to our school's main office. In an abundance of caution, we immediately evacuated the school to allow for police to complete a search. Given today's temperatures and the time it will take emergency responders to conduct a thorough search of the building, we are going to have an early dismissal for Manor students today. Buses will be leaving campus beginning at 11:45 a.m. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding and support. Parents, please use today's events to talk with your children and remind them that threats of any kind are not acceptable and will lead to real consequences, including potential criminal charges.
Thank you.
Portsmouth Public Schools