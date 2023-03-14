Watch Now
News

Actions

Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Colonel Fred Cherry Middle School in Suffolk

Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Colonel Fred Cherry Middle School in Suffolk
Suffolk Police Department
Police were at Colonel Fred Cherry Middle School in Suffolk to investigate a bomb threat. March 14, 2023.
Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Colonel Fred Cherry Middle School in Suffolk
Posted at 4:03 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 16:07:06-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — Students at Colonel Fred Cherry Middle School in Suffolk were evacuated due to a bomb threat Tuesday.

A press release from the Suffolk Police Department said a school administrator notified emergency communications about the incident at 2 p.m.

"The school was evacuated and the students were dismissed, as the incident occurred during the scheduled school dismissal time," officials said in the press release. "No injuries were reported."

Virginia State Police and the Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office did a sweep of the building, and they did not find a threat, the release said.

Authorities gave an all-clear at 3:37 p.m.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV