CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- One young person was killed in a shooting at a 15-year-old's birthday party at a popular Chester event venue Saturday night, according to police and Crime Insider sources.

Police were called to the Cultural Center of India along the 6600 block of Ironbridge Parkway just before 10:30 p.m., Lt. George Turner with Chesterfield Police said.

When police arrived, officers found a juvenile male shot in a bathroom, Turner said.

WTVR A boy was killed in a shooting at birthday party on July 2, 2022 at the Cultural Center of India in Chester, Virginia.

"The victim, who appears to have been the intended target of the shooting, was pronounced deceased at the scene," Turner said. "His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin."

A deputy with the Chesterfield Sheriff's Office who was working security at the party responded to the shooting before police arrived.

"The deputy encountered and confronted an individual who was displaying a handgun," Turner said. "The deputy fired and struck the individual, who was transported to an area hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries."

Crime Insider: Kids hid under cars in parking lot, ran to woods

When the shots were fired, kids ran from the building, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

"When the shot started ringing out that, these kids ran from the building," Burkett said. "Some were running through the parking lot and hiding under cars. Others were running towards the woods line."

Burkett noted during a live report on CBS 6 News around 11:20 p.m. that a helicopter with a search light was hovering above scene.

Burkett said some parents arriving to pick up their children from the quinceañera celebration had not heard about the shooting.

"We have seen family members of these folks that were at the party come up and run towards the Cultural Center of India," Burkett said. "You can almost feel the anxiety of these parents as they're rolling up. Some not even knowing the news until they get here."

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

