Bristol Casino debut rakes in millions from slots, tables

Bettors at Virginia's first full-fledged casino preferred slots to table games in its first week of operation, and were also slightly more likely to win their money back at the one-armed bandits as well.

The Bristol Casino took in more than $37.5 million in wagers through July 14, according to the Virginia Lottery Board. The casino paid out more than $33.7 in winnings, about 90 percent of what was wagered.

The casino opened to the public July 8, but also held two soft openings for VIPs on July 5 and July 7.

The Bristol Herald-Courier reports that the action at the casino generated more than $673,000 in taxes for Virginia.

More than 90% of the revenue came from the casino’s nearly 900 slot machines.

Customers won back just over 90% of what they wagered at slot machines and nearly 87% of what they wagered at its 21 tables.

The Bristol Casino is the first of four approved by voters across the state to begin operations under a 2020 law passed by the General Assembly.

The casino employs about 600 workers now, the vast majority of whom are Virginia and Tennessee residents. A larger venue is expected to open in 2024 and employ twice as many workers.