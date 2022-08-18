Watch Now
News

Actions

Car crashes into Virginia Beach home causing severe damage to back, side of home

vb car crash 3.jpg
City of Virginia Beach Fire Department/Multimedia Services Unit<br/><br/>
vb car crash 3.jpg
vb car house crash.jpg
vb car crash 5.jpg
vb car crash 2.jpg
Posted at 7:33 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 19:33:20-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A car crashed into a home causing severe damage to the walls of the house.

Around 2:30 p.m., on Thursday, crews responded to a vehicle crashing into a house in the 5400 block of Brockie Street. A single vehicle crashed into the home.

Officials say the driver was not able to get out at the time. The driver was able to self-extricate the vehicle at 2:51 p.m.

The back and side corner walls of the house were severely damaged and needed shoring up.

Chesapeake Fire Department Medic 14 assisted and took the driver to an area hospital. The Red Cross will be assisting the residents due to structural damage. The cause is under investigation by the VBPD.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively Hampton Roads

Backpack Blitz: Back-to-school supply drive to help hundreds of local families