Carrollton man arrested, charged with possession of child pornography

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. - A Carrollton man has been arrested after a child pornography investigation.

Robert Weisz, 69, was arrested at his home in the 600 block of Inland Walk without incident. He was charged with 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Investigators with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Bedford County Sheriff’s Offices Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, executed a search warrant at the 600 block of Inland Walk with the help of Virginia State Police.

"The alliances we share with other law enforcement agencies in Hampton Roads and across the Commonwealth are invaluable in combating crimes against children. The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office will never tire in our pursuit to seek out child predators across the Commonwealth," the sheriff's office said.

Weisz is being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.