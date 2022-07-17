Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with some sweet deals

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - National Ice Cream Day falls on the perfect Sunday with temperatures reaching the 90s throughout Hampton Roads.

Here's the "scoop" on where you can score a sweet deal this National Ice Cream Day:

Baskin Robbins

They're celebrating all week long from July 17-23. You can visit any store and get $5 off any purchase of $15 or more. If shopping online or through the app use the coupon code BECOOLER.

Carvel

Buy one, get one free small cup or cone

Cold Stone Creamery

Customers can enjoy $4 off purchases of $20 or more through July 21. They can also get free delivery when buying through the mobile app.

Happy National Ice Cream Day! 🍦🎉 Celebrate with these deals:

☝ $0 Deliveryc- Place an order for delivery at https://t.co/qnWte8vQ1d or the Cold Stone app. Valid today only!

✌️ Have our Cold Stone app? We've loaded $4 off a $20+ code to your app inbox! 📱✨ Valid through 7/21 pic.twitter.com/o44CkSXFPC — Cold Stone Creamery (@ColdStone) July 17, 2022

Dairy Queen

You can get $1 off any dipped cone at participating stores when you order through the DQ app.

Today every craving is a CRAVE-MERGENCY! Celebrate #NationalIceCreamDay at your local DQ restaurant pic.twitter.com/Te1uIv3frK — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) July 17, 2022

Insomnia Cookies

Get a free scoop with any purchase in-store or for delivery.

Shake it Up

Receive a free celebration birthday cake milkshake.

Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream

Reward members can enjoy a special BOGO deal this Monday in celebration of National Ice Cream Day.

Whole Foods Market

All ice cream and frozen treats are 25% off through July 19. Amazon Prime members get an additional 10% off.

