Chesapeake Jubilee returns after 2-year hiatus, featuring rides, live music, fireworks show

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Priority Automotive Chesapeake Jubilee will return to the Chesapeake City Park after a two-year absence.

The Chesapeake Jubilee will be held from May 19 to May 22, featuring live music, rides and a Saturday night fireworks display.

A release from the festival's organizers said the Amusements of America carnival midway will return, bringing one of the largest portable roller coasters in the country as well as plenty of rides for kids and not-so-daring adults.

According to Stephanie Welke, the Jubilee's executive director, the Fearless Flores Family from America's Got Talent will perform live shows several times a day. The Jubilee will also feature Wolves of the World, a one-of-a-kind show showcasing wolves and their role in American history.

Musical acts will include the Pink Floyd Tribute Beach Floyd, the J.D. Silvia Band and the Mike Proffitt Band.

Admission is only $3 per person.