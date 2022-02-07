Chesapeake Police investigate homicide after man found shot on Timber Lane

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot Sunday evening.

Around 10:06 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Timber Lane for an injured person call.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, Submit a tip online, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP. Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

