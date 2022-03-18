Watch
News

Actions

Chesapeake Police investigating homicide after man found dead with gunshot wound

Generic police lights
News 3 photographer Michael Woodward
Generic police lights
Posted at 9:26 AM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 09:26:44-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound Thursday night.

According to police, at around 9:57 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Shady Lane for an injured person call. When they arrived on scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

His name has not been released at this time.

Police say there is currently no suspect information, and the incident is still under investigation.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories