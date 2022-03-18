Chesapeake Police investigating homicide after man found dead with gunshot wound

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound Thursday night.

According to police, at around 9:57 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Shady Lane for an injured person call. When they arrived on scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

His name has not been released at this time.

Police say there is currently no suspect information, and the incident is still under investigation.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.