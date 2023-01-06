Chesapeake resident getting post-exposure treatment after encounter with rabid fox: VDH

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Health Department says they recently received a report from Chesapeake Animal Services (CAS) regarding an unprovoked encounter between a fox and a local resident.

The incident happened on January 2, near Mt. Pleasant Rd. in the Butts Road area of Chesapeake. Testing confirmed the fox was rabies positive, according to the CHD.

The resident is currently undergoing post-exposure medical attention.

TRENDING: Virginia man hears gunshots only to find his dog had been shot, killed

Residents are advised to avoid contact with wildlife in the area, and ensure all pets and livestock are current on vaccinations.

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. It kills almost any mammal or human that gets sick from it, the Virginia Department of Health emphasizes. The rabies virus is mainly in the saliva and brain of rabid animals.

VDH says it can be transmitted through a bite or getting saliva or brain tissue in a wound, eye, nose, or mouth.

Rabies is rare in currently vaccinated animals.

“An animal exposure is a serious medical event, for which prompt evaluation is critical. A prompt assessment will lead to timely response which may include observation or testing of an animal, and when necessary, rabies vaccinations. Rabies is highly preventable if the vaccine is given early and as recommended. Unfortunately, without preventive treatment, by the time someone develops symptoms of rabies, there is no cure, and the disease is fatal in almost 100% of cases”, said Dr. Nancy Welch, health director for the Chesapeake Health Department.

To prevent rabies in dogs and cats, keep them up to date on their rabies vaccinations.