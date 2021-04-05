Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office lowers hiring age to 18-years-old

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office has lowered its hiring age for deputy sheriffs to 18-years-old.

The sheriff's office says the goal is to expand the pool of qualified applicants and help the agency recruit the next class of deputies dedicated to public service. Before, applicants had to be 21-years-old to apply for the position of Deputy Sheriff.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused staffing shortages around the country and complicated our traditional recruiting efforts,” said Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan. “We want to reach a wider audience to attract a larger number of qualified applicants. If you are 18 years of age or older, passionate about public safety and serving your community, we’re looking for you.”

The starting salary for Chesapeake deputy sheriff is $44,326.

The next training academy will start in September 2021.

The sheriff's office says pre-employment physical agility tests will be held in April and May.

For more information on the job requirements, benefits, and our hiring process, click here.