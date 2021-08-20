Chesterfield teen raises money for 'safe rooms' that protect abused kids

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- A 13-year-old activist from Chesterfield is working to help other kids dealing with tough situations at home.

Elijah Lee had a booth set up at the Chesterfield Farmer's Market where he showcased his nonprofit called "Hear Our Voices."

Lee sold water bottles and t-shirts to raise money for the expansion of pediatric safe rooms at the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

He was inspired to become an activist when his friend in the first grade told him about being abused at home.

These "safe rooms" are where kids go to first after being abused, and Lee wants to make them a more welcoming and comforting environment.

He also shares a passion for getting more young people into activism to speak out -- and is even an ordained minister.

"I realized the power that this had, and I wanted to share that with other young people so they understand the power in their voices as well," said Lee.

"It is so important that we use our voices to the maximum, and scream it, because we can't stay silent any longer," he added. "And young people cannot sit down and be quiet any longer, but instead we need to join this fight, we need to take our seat at the table."

You can find more about Lee and ways to donate to his project on IncredibleElijah.com