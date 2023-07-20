Child drowns in Virginia pond, police investigate

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A two-year-old child drowned in a Chesterfield pond, according to police investigating the child's death.

"At about 7:10 p.m. on July 11, police responded to the 3800 block of Cogbill Road for a possible drowning. Responding officers learned that a 2-year-old male had been found unresponsive in a pond," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote. "Relatives removed the child from the pond and performed CPR on him until officers arrived. Officers assisted with CPR until rescue personnel arrived and transported the child to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead."

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

