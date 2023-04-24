Child fighting for life after being hit by car in Chesterfield driveway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A 3-year-old child is fighting for his life after a car ran over him in a driveway Sunday evening.

Chesterfield Police said they were called to the 6500 block of Walmsley Boulevard just after 6:15 p.m. for a report of a hit-and-run crash.

Police said at this point in their investigation, the suspect hit the child as it was leaving the home and then continued to flee on Walmsley Boulevard.

The child was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Surveillance cameras captured images of two vehicles leaving around the time the crash occurred that may be of interest.

Police said one vehicle is described as a white Acura sedan, and the second is described as a silver or gray Nissan sedan.

Chesterfield Police Surveillance cameras captured images of two vehicles of interest. One is a white Acura sedan (top), and the second is described as a silver or gray Nissan sedan (bottom).

Police are asking the drivers of these vehicles to contact police at (804) 748-1251.

Anyone with any information about this crash is urged to contact police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

CBS 6's Brendan King spoke to the homeowner where the crash happened. He didn't want to speak on camera but said he owns a snow cone business on the property.

The victim was with his father when he was hit, the witness said.

The homeowner said he often warns families to watch their children because his driveway can get busy.

Amber Rollins serves as director of the non-profit Kids and Car Safety.

"Every family that I've ever talked to who's experienced a tragedy like this has said the same thing — it happened so fast. It happened before we even knew what was going on," Rollins recalled.

Rollins encouraged drivers to watch out for young children in parking lots, neighborhoods, and apartment complexes as the weather warms up.

Kids and Car Safety is currently lobbying for all newer cars to have pedestrian automatic emergency breaking technology (PAEB).

Rollins sent this message to the victim and his family.

"Our hearts are with you. This is the worst thing that anybody can experience is seeing their child injured or worse," Rollins stated. "We are saying our prayers for this little one and hoping that he can make a full recovery and go on to live his life."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

