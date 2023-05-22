Children critically burned in Virginia fire look '5 times bigger than normal,' mother says

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- On May 15, Cierra Pitts received a devastating phone call.

"I immediately dropped the phone," Pitts said. "I yelled for my boss's husband. I said, 'I got to go. My kids are in a fire. I got to go.'"

Her home in Colonial Heights was up in flames, her three children and their grandmother were all inside. Her five-year-old son was able to make it out of the home and alerted a bystander for help.

Provided to WTVR Cabaniss-Pitts Family

Inside, that bystander, Bradley Stuller, told CBS's Wayne Covil, the sounds of the other two children's cries still haunt him.

"The fire is three feet away from me. I can hear the kids six to seven feet away from me," he told Covil.

Local News He ran through fire to help strangers: 'I could hear the babies crying' Wayne Covil

Stuller was able to bring the grandmother out of the home. Inside, two babies, Ava and Nathaniel, one and two years old, were still inside.

When fire crews rescued them, they had to be brought to VCU's burn center. Pitts said they are suffering third and fourth degree burns. Roughly 70% of their bodies, each, are badly injured.

WTVR Cierra Pitts and Joshua Cabaniss

"They wouldn't let us see them for awhile. When we got to see them, they were so swollen, so burnt," said father Joshua Cabaniss.

"They were like five times bigger than their normal size. Their lips looked like they were about to bust," Pitts said.

Provided to WTVR Cabaniss-Pitts children critically injured in fire.

Though the cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials with Colonial Height Fire say they believe the fire started in the same room the children were in at the time. Pitts said a mattress in the room fell on their Pack 'N Play bassinet.

"I believe the fire started in, on, or around that sofa area, it's a sectional," said Colonial Heights Deputy Fire Marshall Brett Jennings.

WTVR Colonial Heights Deputy Fire Marshall Brett Jennings

Now, the family says if the babies survive treatment at VCU, they could have anywhere from 50 to 100 surgeries each. Meanwhile, the family grapples with a lack of housing, clothing, and basic necessities.

"Honestly, at this point, we don't know when they're going to wear clothes. All their furniture, beds, clothes, toys, all that, is gone," Cabaniss said.

Cabaniss and Pitts said their main priority is their children surviving, trying to raise funds for the long road to recovery that may lie ahead.

WTVR Cierra Pitts and Joshua Cabaniss

"Cherish every moment you have with your children," he said. "You take a lot of pictures. Because you don't know what's going to change. It can change in the blink of an eye. And I want everyone to know that."

Pitts has started a fundraiser for her two children that can be found here. Pitts said they are also collecting funds on Cash App at $3strongbabies.