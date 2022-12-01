Chincoteague Police locate missing man's body near water on Assateague beach

CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. - A missing man's body was found near the water on Assateague beach on Thanksgiving day.

On November 24, 2022, police were alerted that the body of a deceased man had been found in the area of the old Coast Guard Station on the southern end of Assateague Island.

The Chincoteague Police Department dispatched a Federal Wildlife Officer to the area as well as a CPD officer to assist.

The remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office in Norfolk and were positively identified as Dewey Elmer Hall, Sr. of Chincoteague Island.

Hall had been reported missing on November 7, 2022. He was last seen on November 4, 2022.

Anyone with any information on Hall during the time he was missing is asked to contact Investigator Barnes or Corporal Gladding with the Chincoteague Police Department at (757) 336-3155.

