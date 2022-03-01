Clothing Closet in Newport News helps families in need, and helps clothes those who are homeless

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.— Imagine walking into clothing store and picking out what you want for free? That’s now a reality for some families in Newport News thanks to the city teaming up with two non profit organizations.

The “Clothes Department” opened Tuesday at the Four Oaks Day Services and Training Center. It’s a place where low-income families or people experiencing homelessness can get clothes for a job interview or children can pick out clothes for school, all at no charge.

The Heart of Giving and Tori’s Closet, have teamed up to expand their clothing offerings to homeless men, women, and children. Together they are opened The Clothes Department, to benefit families in the community. Non-profit leaders said they saw a huge need for people being able to access suitable clothing.

Non-profit leaders said they saw a huge need for people being able to access suitable clothing.

Gregory Franklin, Volunteer said "When I was homeless I've gotten clothes from here. It's a great help to the community, I mean I love being here. I've come in everyday."

Amy Jones, CEO/President of The Heart of Giving said "We don't ask for proof of anything we just want you to come in and be blessed."

The clothes department is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am-2pm at the Four Oaks Day Services and Training Center at 7401 Warwick Boulevard.

The facility also offers workforce development assistance and counseling for those in need.

