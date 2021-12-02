Coast Guard medevacs man experiencing heart attack symptoms off Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach



Video courtesy of DVIDS

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a 57-year-old man who was reportedly suffering from symptoms of a heart attack about 18 miles northeast of Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach Wednesday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia received the initial report around 2 p.m. from the captain of the 75-ft. fishing vessel Rudee Mariner, which said a member aboard the ship was experiencing heart attack symptoms.

Coast Guard Sector Virginia’s Command Center issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast, launched a boatcrew aboard a 45-ft. Response Boat-Medium from Coast Guard Station Little Creek and an aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina. A boatcrew from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also responded to the scene.

The man was hoisted aboard the rescue helicopter, and the aircrew took him to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital for medical care.

