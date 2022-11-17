Coast Guard saves crew aboard a sinking fishing vessel

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Two people aboard a sinking fishing vessel were rescued by the Coast Guard.

Around 2 a.m. on Thursday November 17, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina were notified of a vessel near Engelhard, North Carolina that was “taking on water.”

A lifeboat was sent to the vessel’s location where the two were rescued.

Sector North Carolina Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator Stephen Sawyer said people should always be prepared for the unpredictable circumstances when out on the water.

“We recommend commercial fishing vessels contact their local Coast Guard commercial fishing safety examiner for a comprehensive safety exam, have a reliable means of communication, and always wear a life jacket,” said Sawyer.