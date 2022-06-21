PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard are searching for two 65-year-old Virginia Beach boaters who were reported missing after they didn't come back Monday from a sailing trip to the Azores, Portugal.

The Coast Guard says they are looking for Yanni Nikopolous and Gale Jones.

U.S. Coast Guard Pictured here are Yanni Nikopoulos and Gale Jones who were reported missing, June 20, 2022, while sailing from Virginia to Azores, Portugal. Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Nikopoulos and Jones, are encouraged to contact the Fifth Coast Guard District at 757-398-6390. (U.S. Coast Guard photo.)

On June 17, Coast Guard Fifth District command center watchstanders received a report from Jones' daughter saying she hadn't heard from her mother since Nikipolous and Jones left and that she was concerned for their well-being.

While the two didn't say exactly when they would return, Jones' daughter said the boaters were anticipated to come home on June 20.

“In situations like this, where there are so many unknowns, our coordination efforts need to cast a wide and intentional net,” said Chief Brian Gainey, command duty officer. “We’re tracking cellphone and radio pings as we work with our counterparts in Bermuda to accurately determine the most intelligent search area for our air crews. It’s a lot of detective work, but it’s all in service to finding these two individuals and bringing them home to their families.”

If you have any information related to the search for Nikopolous and Jones, you are asked to call the Fifth District Command Center at 757-398-6390.

