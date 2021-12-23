ETTRICK, Va. -- Earlier this month, a Virginia State University student was arrested for the murder of a classmate. Now, CBS6 is learning how previous charges could be brought up in court.

Isaac Amissah Jr. was charged with four felonies and three misdemeanors stemming from a police chase in Woodbridge in June 2020.

A year later, all but one of the charges is nolle prossed or dismissed.

In an email on Wednesday, Prince William County's Commonwealth's Attorney Amy Ashworth explained why that was.

Amissah plead guilty to the felony eluding charge on August 26, 2021. At the time, his marijuana charges had insufficient evidence according to prosecutors and Amissah didn't have a criminal record and cooperated with the police investigation.

As result, he was cut a break.

"One of the conditions of how it was handled again was to keep the peace and be of good behavior, here in Virginia, as well as in other states. In this case, clearly, if they can prove murder or even a lesser charge, it's a violation and they'll certainly get a kickback for the eluding charge he pleaded guilty to," Ashworth said.

Amissah is the prime murder suspect in the shooting death of fellow Virginia State University freshman Daniel Wharton on December 5 at apartments in Ettrick, less than a mile off of campus.

At this time, detectives are still trying to figure out the motive behind the murder.

Amissah has been charged with second-degree murder and a felony firearm charge. Legal expert Ed Riley said the gun charge could open the door for prosecutors in Prince William.

"They can certainly bring back the nolle prossed charges if they wished," Riley said.

Amissah is due in Chesterfield court on Monday for a bond hearing.