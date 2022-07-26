Watch Now
Community center in Stafford destroyed in fire

Stafford County Fire and Rescue
A fire destroyed the Carl Lewis Community Center in the northern part of Stafford County on July 26, 2022.
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 10:41:56-04

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A fire destroyed the Carl Lewis Community Center on Telegraph Road in the northern part of Stafford County Monday afternoon.

According to officials with Stafford County Fire and Rescue, the fire started around 3:30 p.m. Units arrived within minutes and saw heavy flames coming through the roof of the single-story structure.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes. Officials said no injuries were reported and no one was at the center at the time of the fire.

It was determined to be accidental, but the exact cause is still not known.

Quantico Fire and Emergency Services also assisted Stafford crews.

