Company recalls Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cup 2-Pak

Trader Joe's is voluntarily recalling their dark chocolate almond butter cup.

Bazzini LLC, Allentown, PA is, out of an abundance, voluntarily recalling three lot codes of 1.4 ounce Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups because it may contain peanut protein.

The product was distributed nationwide and the recall includes the following codes: SELL BY date codes of APR 05 2022, APR 06 2022, and APR 07 2022.

Those who eat this product and have an allergy or very severe sensitivity to peanuts, run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

The label does state that the product "May contain traces of ... peanut," however after reports of allergic reactions, all potentially affected product was removed from sale.

Consumers who have these products may return them to the Trader Joe's location where they were purchased for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the Bazzini LLC at 1-855-675-7219 Monday to Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

