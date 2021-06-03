Watch
20 additional COVID-19 related deaths reported in North Carolina since Wednesday

Posted at 4:50 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 16:50:10-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 855,603 PCR positive cases and 148,386 antigen positive cases, 613 people hospitalized and 13,130 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 481 new total cases and 20 additional deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 13,301,441 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITY
NC STATE TOTALS1,003,98948113,1302061332.90%
BERTIE COUNTY1,7850440
CAMDEN COUNTY684050
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4850230
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5740160
DARE COUNTY2,1492100
GATES COUNTY7490130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1121640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8933600
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,4293840
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0241120
LOCAL TOTALS16,884103310

