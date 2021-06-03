20 additional COVID-19 related deaths reported in North Carolina since Wednesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Thursday, there are now 855,603 PCR positive cases and 148,386 antigen positive cases, 613 people hospitalized and 13,130 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 481 new total cases and 20 additional deaths from Wednesday.
A total of 13,301,441 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,003,989
|481
|13,130
|20
|613
|3
|2.90%
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,785
|0
|44
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|684
|0
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,485
|0
|23
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,574
|0
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,149
|2
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|749
|0
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,112
|1
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,893
|3
|60
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,429
|3
|84
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,024
|1
|12
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,884
|10
|331
|0