20 additional COVID-19 related deaths reported in North Carolina since Wednesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 855,603 PCR positive cases and 148,386 antigen positive cases, 613 people hospitalized and 13,130 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 481 new total cases and 20 additional deaths from Wednesday.

A total of 13,301,441 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY NC STATE TOTALS 1,003,989 481 13,130 20 613 3 2.90% BERTIE COUNTY 1,785 0 44 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 684 0 5 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 1,485 0 23 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,574 0 16 0 DARE COUNTY 2,149 2 10 0 GATES COUNTY 749 0 13 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 2,112 1 64 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,893 3 60 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,429 3 84 0 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 1,024 1 12 0 LOCAL TOTALS 16,884 10 331 0

