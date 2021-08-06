54% of Virginia's adult population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as state reports more than 1.8K daily cases

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 704,664 total cases, 544,353 of which are confirmed and 160,311 are probable. There are 11,558 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,760 being confirmed and 1,798 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,845, and deaths are up by 12 since Thursday.

The percent of positivity for each local health district is now:

Eastern Shore District 10.7%

Chesapeake 13.2%

Western Tidewater District 11.9%

Hampton 11.1%

Peninsula District 10.5%

Norfolk 11%

Portsmouth 12.8%

Virginia Beach 9.8%

A total of 8,074,800 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday, Virginia has given a total of 9,520,469 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 16,840 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 615 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 109 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 724 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

174 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

58,403 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here is a local case breakdown: