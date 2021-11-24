COVID-19 vaccine doses given in Hampton Roads doubles from Monday to Tuesday ahead of holiday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 960,691 total cases, 709,796 of which are confirmed and 250,895 are probable. There are 14,597 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 12,253 being confirmed and 2,344 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,535, and deaths are up by 24 since Tuesday.

A total of 10,379,229 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday Virginia has given a total of 12,529,162 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 50,494 statewide doses given in a day.

On Monday, Hampton Roads areas combined reported 4,124 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered and Tuesday, the day before holiday travel really heats up, Hampton Roads areas had over double the number of vaccine doses given out. The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses reported Tuesday was 8,564. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday there are 788 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 79 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 867 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

216 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

116 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

73,723 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.