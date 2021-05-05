CVS now offering walk-in and same-day COVID-19 appointments

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - CVS Health announced Wednesday that it is now accepting walk-in COVID-19 appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations across the country.

No appointments are now necessary at CVS location, including 342 locations in Virginia.

Same-day scheduling, including appointments as soon as one hour from the time of scheduling, is also available online. The company’s COVID-19 vaccine scheduler is updated throughout the day to account for same-day cancellations.

As of May 5, CVS Health is now vaccinating in more than 8,300 stores across 49 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., and has surpassed 17 million COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials say second dose compliance is more than 90 percent at CVS Health locations.

“We continue to orchestrate an all-out effort to vaccinate the nation against COVID-19,” said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. “Thanks to the dedication and effort of our colleagues, I am proud to say we helped achieve the President’s accelerated 100-day goal of 200 million vaccines and have administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date. Our customers continue to give us high satisfaction scores based on their interactions with colleagues and our customer-centric digital approach for scheduling appointments.”

