Daily COVID-19 related deaths trending higher in February from January

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 1,630,682 total cases, 1,162,804 of which are confirmed and 467,878 are probable. There are 18,230 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 15,120 being confirmed and 3,110 being probable. The case numbers are up by 2,089, and deaths are up by 85 since Monday.

Daily reported COVID-19 related deaths have been higher in February than they were in January. The highest daily deaths reported in January was on January 25 and was 54.

As of Tuesday Virginia has given a total of 15,358,778 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 7,190 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday there are 1,070 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 129 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,199 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

240 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

103,189 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

News 3

